Former NHL Player And College Star Nic Kerdiles Dead In Motorcycle Accident

Former Anaheim Duck Nic Kerdiles has died following a motorcycle incident in Tennessee. He was 29.

According to WKRN, Nashville Police say that the incident happened around 3:30 in the morning Saturday morning.

Kerdiles is alleged to have driven through a stop sign and then struck the side of a BMW SUV, which is reported to have stopped following the incident.

The 29-year-old was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died. According to reports, investigators believe neither driver was impaired and the driver of the BMW is not expected to face charges.

After news of his death broke, the Anaheim Ducks sent their condolences.

We’re heartbroken to hear the news about Nic Kerdiles, who died in a motorcycle accident this morning. An Irvine native, Nic became the first player from Orange County to play for the Ducks, in 2017. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/LMcJ47cKkt — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) September 23, 2023

Nicolas Kerdiles warms up before a game against the Colorado Avalanche. (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Kerdiles Spent Most Of His Pro Career In The Ducks Organization

Kerdiles played junior hockey for the United State’s Development Team and was drafted by the Ducks in the second round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

He spent two seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers and also represented the United States at the 2014 World Junior Championship. He made his professional debut with the Norfolk Admirals of the American Hockey League — the Ducks affiliate at the time — in 2014.

The Ducks moved their AHL team to San Diego, and Kerdiles spent the next few seasons with the San Diego Gulls. He also played three regular season games for the Ducks over the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, as well as four playoff games in 2017.

Kerdiles’ final season of pro hockey was spent with the Manitoba Moose. AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets.

Reality star Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles were once engaged. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Off the ice, Kerdiles was known for his relationship with reality star Savannah Chrisley. The two were engaged in 2019 but called it off the following year.

