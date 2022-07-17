Former NFL Tight End Arrested After Pulling Gun On Police Officers Who Pulled Into Parking Spot He Wanted: Report

Former NFL tight end Orson Charles was arrested after reportedly pulling a gun on two off-duty police officers who pulled into a parking spot he had been waiting for.

According to 10 News in Tampa Bay, after the officers pulled into the parking spot, Charles approached the vehicle, opened the driver-side door himself, pulled out a gun, and threatened to shoot the officers.

The officers showed their badges to Charles, but he ignored them. Charles reportedly cursed at the off-duty cops and said “I have one in the head,” according to the affidavit.

The police officers who had the gun pulled on them did arrest Charles, instead, they drove away from the parking spot due to the risk of being shot. The off-duty officers called in the incident as they drove off and another off-duty deputy kept eyes on Charles until he was eventually taken into custody.

Charles was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed firearm, and introduction of contraband into a detention facility.

This is not the first time Charles has had a run-in with the law. He was arrested for a DUI a month before the 2012 NFL Draft. Charles was also arrested for wanton endangerment in 2014 after a road rage incident in which a driver told police he had displayed a gun.

The former Georgia Bulldog was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Charles played for four different franchises during his career that spanned from 2012-2018. He last suited up for the Browns and appeared in 13 games during the 2018 NFL season.