Former NFL QB Thinks Aaron Rodgers May Be ‘Washed Up,’ Isn’t Sold On Him Having Success With Jets

While just about everyone in sports media is tabbing the New York Jets as legitimate Super Bowl contenders after officially acquiring Aaron Rodgers, one former NFL quarterback isn’t sold on Rodgers bringing immediate success to the franchise.

Scott Mitchell, who played in a total of 99 NFL games with four different teams in his career, doesn’t think Rodgers has what it takes to push the Jets to the Super Bowl.

While that opinion may not be all that wild, Mitchell calling Rodgers “washed up” is certainly a spicy take.

“I don’t believe he will get [the Jets] to the Super Bowl,” Mitchell said on his ‘Unrivaled’ podcast. “Aaron Rodgers may be overrated and washed up, he’s going to get washed up with the Jets.”

Aaron Rodgers may already be washed up, according to one former NFL quarterback. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Mitchell is right in saying that Rodgers will eventually become “washed up” seeing as how Father Time is undefeated and will catch up to Rodgers at some point.

With that being said, Rodgers hasn’t shown many signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Rodgers’ numbers from last season don’t jump off the page by any means, but he’s now going to be throwing to receivers that NFL fans have actually heard of. The four-time league MVP has weapons on the outside and a well-rounded defense that should make his life under center as easy as it was when he led the Packers to the Super Bowl in 2010.

Until he actually does look washed up, current or past NFL quarterbacks may want to avoid slandering Rodgers’ name.