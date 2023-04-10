Former NFL O-Lineman Russell Okung Undergoes Incredible Physical Transformation

Videos by OutKick
Just two years since playing his last game in the pros, former NFL offensive lineman Russell Okung has undergone an incredible physical transformation: losing nearly 100 lbs. to continue the trend of chunky O-linemen that slimmed down dramatically.
Okung posted a photo of his side profile Sunday, looking entirely different than his NFL self. At his heaviest, Okung played at around 310 lbs. Now he’s built like a small forward in the NBA.
Another Incredible Transformation By An NFL Lineman
NFL linemen have grown popular for shedding weight upon retirement.
Other retired linemen that have gone through massive changes include former Denver Bronco Orlando Franklin, ex-Patriot Sebastian Vollmer and perennial Pro Bowler / ex-Cleveland Brown Joe Thomas.
Franklin’s transformation has been the most jaw-dropping. The man formerly known as “Big O” lost 102 lbs. after retiring from the NFL and cited welcoming children with his wife as an enormous motivation.
Speaking with NBCNews9, Franklin previously shared what his meals looked like at the peak of his girth.
Franklin weighed over 315 lbs. He now weighs 235 lbs.
“Right after the combine, I remember my first meal,” Franklin said.
“I went there to the hotel in Indianapolis, I ordered 20 wings, I had a Philly Cheesesteak, I ordered fries. And that’s what I had in Indianapolis. Then I had a flight where I had a layover in Georgia; I had Burger King, I had a Double Whopper with cheese, and onion rings and fries and a large Coke. And then I finally got to Miami late that night, and I ended up getting a Big Mac with 20 chicken nuggets.”
