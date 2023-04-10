Former NFL O-Lineman Russell Okung Undergoes Incredible Physical Transformation

Videos by OutKick

Just two years since playing his last game in the pros, former NFL offensive lineman Russell Okung has undergone an incredible physical transformation: losing nearly 100 lbs. to continue the trend of chunky O-linemen that slimmed down dramatically.

Okung posted a photo of his side profile Sunday, looking entirely different than his NFL self. At his heaviest, Okung played at around 310 lbs. Now he’s built like a small forward in the NBA.

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Russell Okung (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Anna Webber/WireImage)

Another Incredible Transformation By An NFL Lineman

NFL linemen have grown popular for shedding weight upon retirement.

Other retired linemen that have gone through massive changes include former Denver Bronco Orlando Franklin, ex-Patriot Sebastian Vollmer and perennial Pro Bowler / ex-Cleveland Brown Joe Thomas.

Sebastian Vollmer #76 of the New England Patriots (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Sebastian Vollmer announces the New England Patriots’ 127th overall pick during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Use the Retweet button as a round of applause for @joethomas73 incredible transformation. pic.twitter.com/JkquDuRRN4 — Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) March 17, 2019

Franklin’s transformation has been the most jaw-dropping. The man formerly known as “Big O” lost 102 lbs. after retiring from the NFL and cited welcoming children with his wife as an enormous motivation.

ENGLEWOOD, CO – MAY 04: Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin talks to the media on May 4, 2014, at Dove Valley. (Photo by John Leyba/The Denver Post)

Speaking with NBCNews9, Franklin previously shared what his meals looked like at the peak of his girth.

Franklin weighed over 315 lbs. He now weighs 235 lbs.

“Right after the combine, I remember my first meal,” Franklin said.

“I went there to the hotel in Indianapolis, I ordered 20 wings, I had a Philly Cheesesteak, I ordered fries. And that’s what I had in Indianapolis. Then I had a flight where I had a layover in Georgia; I had Burger King, I had a Double Whopper with cheese, and onion rings and fries and a large Coke. And then I finally got to Miami late that night, and I ended up getting a Big Mac with 20 chicken nuggets.”

Why the heck no body ever told me that my face was fat as hell 😂😂😂🤦🏽‍♂️ just wait till I post the before and after full body pics 👀👀. I’m down 84 pounds right now 6 more pounds and I’m posting lol pic.twitter.com/1KhhRupi8S — Orlando Franklin (@OFranklin74) December 1, 2020