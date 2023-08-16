Former NFL Exec Michael Lombardi Blasts Trey Lance’s Lack Of ‘Quarterback Instinct’

Videos by OutKick

Brock Purdy is the starter for the San Francisco 49ers according to his coach, and one former NFL exec didn’t have great things to say about one of the players he beat for the job, Trey Lance.

Purdy and Lance, along with Sam Darnold, were part of a three-way battle for the Niners starting gig.

While Lance topped the depth chart in San Francisco heading into last season, the job was always Purdy’s to lose after he stepped in late last season for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Now, former NFL executive Michael Lombardi thinks the ship has sailed on Lance.

Although he had a more imaginative way of putting it.

Lombardi has had a long career in the NFL as a scout and executive and now hosts The GM Shuffle podcast

“At the end of the day, when his momma lifted him from the crib, he just didn’t have that quarterback instinct,” Lombardi said about Lance on the GM Shuffle podcast.

With Brock Purdy now the defacto starter, what will the San Francisco 49ers do with Trey Lance? (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Lombardi Questions What 49ers Will Do With Lance Going Forward

Lombardi went on to say that this apparent lack of quarterback instinct means he doesn’t think Lance will be the backup to Purty, let alone the starter. Now, he thinks the 49ers will be left in a bind trying to figure out what to do with Lance, whom they selected 3rd overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“He is not going to be the backup quarterback. I don’t know what they’re going to do with him, but there’s no chance, there is no chance. Based on the evidence that I’ve seen and based on what I’ve heard.”

Lombardi is a guy whose job for decades involved looking at players like Lance and deciding what their potential could be. That isn’t to say he might be wrong, but Lombardi is far from some dude yelling at the TV in a dive bar.

That’s a tough one to hear.

It’ll be interesting to see what the 49ers do with Lance

