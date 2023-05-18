Former NFL CB Damon Arnette Indicted For Assault With Deadly Weapon

Videos by OutKick

Ex-Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette was indicted by an LV grand jury for his involvement in a gun-related incident in January 2022. Arnettte faces assault with a deadly weapon and firearm-related charges, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

By all accounts, Arnette has been unreliable off the field. Since being drafted by the Raiders in 2020, Arnette has squandered opportunities with his volatile behavior.

READ: RAIDERS RELEASE CB DAMON ARNETTE AFTER HE MAKES DEATH THREATS IN VIDEO

In the case of the Vegas hotel incident from 2022, Arnette pulled a gun on a valet worker after failing to provide his ticket for the ride. Arnette took the keys after brandishing the firearm at the valet clerk.

Former Kansas City Chiefs/Las Vegas Raider cornerback Damon Arnette is seen in a police booking photo after his arrest on January 28, 2022. (Photo by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Bad Behavior Back To Haunt Damon Arnette

As previously reported on OutKick, “Arnette was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and two counts of possession of controlled substances.”

Clark County dropped the charges against Arnette months later after failing to muster enough evidence. The felony charges are back to haunt Arnette.

Arnette was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft — alongside former first-rounder, Henry Ruggs. He was booted out of Vegas in 2021 after making death threats on camera while holding a weapon.

Arnette was also cut by the Kansas City Chiefs shortly after his Jan. 2022 incident involving the valet member. Arnette was also caught driving around with a suspended license in Miami in July 2022. The cornerback had a stint on the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad in 2021.

The cornerback is due for arraignment May 24 in Las Vegas state court.

Play stupid games; win stupid prizes.