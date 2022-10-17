Former NFL CB Antonio Dennard Shot Dead at 32

updated

Former Green Bay Packers cornerback Antonio Dennard died early Sunday after being fatally shot in Reading, Pennsylvania. Dennard was 32.

WFMZ-TV reported that Dennard was shot after leaving Legends bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township and transferred to Reading Hospital, where the ex-NFL player was declared dead at 3:15 a.m.

The Muhlenberg Township police are investigating Dennard’s death as a homicide. An update by the Berks County coroner’s office noted that Dennard’s autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Dennard played in the NFL from 2012-14, jumping between the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Green Bay.

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
(Photo by Tibrina Hobson/WireImage)

Written by Alejandro Avila

