Former NFL CB Antonio Dennard Shot Dead at 32

Former Green Bay Packers cornerback Antonio Dennard died early Sunday after being fatally shot in Reading, Pennsylvania. Dennard was 32.

WFMZ-TV reported that Dennard was shot after leaving Legends bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township and transferred to Reading Hospital, where the ex-NFL player was declared dead at 3:15 a.m.

The Muhlenberg Township police are investigating Dennard’s death as a homicide. An update by the Berks County coroner’s office noted that Dennard’s autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Dennard played in the NFL from 2012-14, jumping between the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Green Bay.

