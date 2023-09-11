Former Jets Center Nick Mangold Tells OutKick’s Charly Arnolt That New York Is ‘The Real Deal’

Videos by OutKick

Ahead of the New York Jets first game of the NFL season on Monday Night Football, former Jets center Nick Mangold joined OutKick’s Charly Arnolt on OutKick The Morning. Mangold talked about Monday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills and the upcoming Jets season.

“They are going to be the real deal,” Mangold said. “This defense has shown that it can stop teams throughout the league. And the offense was just missing that little something. That little something is an NFL MVP in Aaron Rodgers.”

Arnolt asked Mangold about Rodgers and his, shall we say, interesting personal choices. He openly admits to ingesting ayahuasca and going on “darkness retreats.”

Mangold believes that Rodgers taking a unique approach to health is becoming more commonplace in society.

“We’re seeing a new renaissance of people trying different things,” Mangold remarked. “[The darkness retreats are] definitely something that is much more acceptable. “

Former New York Jets player Nick Mangold walks on the field with his wife Jennifer Richmond. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Plus, Mangold believes the fit is perfect for Rodgers in New York.

“He seems like he’s like a little kid playing football again. It’s exciting. He’s taking in what New York City has to offer. I think all of it is working really well right now.”

Nick Mangold tells Charly Arnolt what it’s like to play in New York for the Jets on the anniversary of 9/11

Monday Night’s game against the Buffalo Bills comes on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. Terrorists suicide-bombed the Twin Towers in New York City on September 11, 2001.

Mangold played for the Jets from 2006-2016 and experienced what it’s like to play on 9/11 and how much it means to the city.

“Playing in New York City is one of the great experiences where you have the backing of the city,” Mangold said. “I was fortunate to play on the 10th anniversary of 9/11 and the meaning that this game will have — not only to the players, to the team — but to the fans.

“Playing this football game on this special day is something that gets imprinted on you… In my school alone, we lost four people in the attacks. So, it’s a big game tonight. And I think that’s just a little microcosm of what that whole season means to the city and being able to play in New York City.”

You can watch the entire interview here:

