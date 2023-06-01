Former NBA Star DeMarcus Cousins Is BALLIN’ In Puerto Rico

Videos by OutKick

Ex-NBA player DeMarcus Cousins took his talents to Puerto Rico, and the big man is doing well overseas.

From showing off his crafty handles and shooting from beyond the arc, Cousins is enjoying a new breath of life playing for the Guaynabo Mets.

Cousins’ latest highlight moment shows him drilling a three-pointer to defeat the Grises de Humacao, 100-98. He logged 31 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in the impressive outing.

Boogie can still boogie.

WATCH:

Demarcus cousins ( @boogiecousins ) went off and hit the game winner 🤯 31 points 12 rebounds 5 assists in Puerto Rico pic.twitter.com/o6nHQ1zexO — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) May 31, 2023

DeMarcus Cousins Still A Valued Name In Hoops

Cousins joined the team in early April and is off to a hot start. He is averaging 21 points and 10 rebounds per game — keeping up his status as a double-double machine.

The 32-year-old still holds the record for most consecutive games (15) with a double-double stat line in Sacramento Kings history.

(Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

“DeMarcus is one of the best basketball players of his generation, and from a talent standpoint, he will be one of the best to ever play [in Puerto Rico]” Mets co-owner Marc Grossman said about Cousins’ addition. “His ability to shoot and stretch the floor should be a great fit.”

Cousins has been through a loaded career in pro hoops. As the fourth-overall-pick of the 2010 NBA Draft, Cousins played his way to seven different teams. He accrued four NBA All-Star selections across his time in Sacramento and New Orleans.

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Once he reached Golden State, Cousins became more of a tertiary star in the league and fell out of relevancy by 2020. Lower-leg injuries largely hindered him throughout his NBA Career.

Despite his frequent trips to free agency, Cousins has garnered considerable attention from teams. Leading up to the postseason, the Los Angeles Lakers gave Cousins a workout, alongside ex-Miami Heat big man Meyers Leonard. The opportunity didn’t pan out, shifting his career to the overseas market, where he and other ex-stars like Dwight Howard are enjoying tremendous success and notoriety.