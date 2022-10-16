Former NBA Slam Dunk Champion Nate Robinson Battling Kidney Failure

Nate Robinson, a three-time NBA slam dunk champion, announced on Saturday that he’s battling kidney failure.

“I am currently undergoing treatment for Renal Kidney Failure and have been privately dealing with it for the last four years,” said Robinson. The 21st pick in the 2005 NBA Draft continued: “I’m sharing this now because I want to be the voice for all those who are having trouble speaking about this illness and come together for a greater cause – our health.”

Robinson, 38, added that he’s going public with his illness to act as a voice for those suffering from the same kidney disease.

“I was never a vocal leader on the court,” said Robinson. “I preferred to lead by example, but now it’s time for me to speak up and help all those affected by or dealing with Kidney Disease.”

Get well, Nate Robinson pic.twitter.com/orr8gBTuhU — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) October 16, 2022

Nate Robinson Played 11 Seasons In The NBA

Robinson last suited up for an NBA team during the 2015-16 campaign with New Orleans. Over his career, he played for New York, Boston, Oklahoma City, Golden State, Chicago, Denver and the L.A. Clippers.

He is most well-known for winning three NBA Slam Dunk Competitions (all as a member of the Knicks), despite standing just 5’9″. Robinson holds career averages of 11 points and 3 assists per game.

“I am grateful for the care I’ve received and continue to receive during this process and hope through this announcement that I can help others like me,” Robinson added in his statement.

Robinson’s Different Path

Since he retired from the NBA, Robinson has dabbled in boxing. He made his pro debut in November of 2020, losing to YouTuber Jake Paul via a second round knockout.

We wish Robinson a speedy recovery.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF