Former NBA Baller Royce White Writes ‘Trump Won!’ On His Head For BIG3 National Broadcast Game

A basketball player openly backing former U.S. President Donald Trump … don’t see that every day! Former NBA first-round pick Royce White proudly wears his politics on his sleeve. Or the side of his head.
The 32-year-old suited up for rapper Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball league Sunday and had a statement scribbled on his head (with Sharpie) that could send the entire NBA media into hysterics: “Trump Won!”
This was on a national CBS broadcast, so the statement was put out there loud and proud.
Yup, Royce White is voicing his opinion that Trump won the 2020 presidential election against the derelict Joe Biden. Some think he’s crazy; others applaud his honesty.
The political statement was on full display as the Power (White’s BIG3 team) took on the Trilogy. It’s no secret that White has conservative views, but this is definitely a highlight in his political quest.
Since he views himself as more than an athlete, Royce White has transformed his platform into a speakerphone against the Uyghur genocide in China and calling out the Left’s lies.
Royce White’s Latest ‘Heady’ Statement Draws Reactions
Will the “Trump Won” statement written on his head upset people? Certainly, but Royce White’s belief in what he finds true is stronger than any outrage.
As we saw this week in the heated online interaction between OutKick founder Clay Travis and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, NBA personnel — from the top down — have grown too cowardly to challenge China’s inhumane practices because of the CCP’s wallet.
White often gets criticized with vicious ad hominem attacks regarding his Generalized Anxiety Disorder, but at least he’s got the gall to say what’s on his mind.
On July 3, White wrote “Protect RFK Jr.” on his head. Past statements written on his head include “Free the Uyghurs,” “Gain of Function” and “George Floyd” (amid racial strife in 2020).
From boycotting the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing to running as a congressional candidate in Minnesota to dethrone the abominable Ilhan Omar, no one’s sizing up against White in the courage department.
Royce White openly voiced the hypocrisy of hosting the Olympic Games in China, speaking with CBS in 2022.
“Free the Uygurs, two million ethnic minorities in East Turkestan, China, in concentration camps,” White said.
“Something we got to talk about. You know I’m always going to talk about the real things.”
White’s clearly got a ton on his mind.
