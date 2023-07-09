Former NBA Baller Royce White Writes ‘Trump Won!’ On His Head For BIG3 National Broadcast Game

Videos by OutKick

A basketball player openly backing former U.S. President Donald Trump … don’t see that every day! Former NBA first-round pick Royce White proudly wears his politics on his sleeve. Or the side of his head.

The 32-year-old suited up for rapper Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball league Sunday and had a statement scribbled on his head (with Sharpie) that could send the entire NBA media into hysterics: “Trump Won!”

This was on a national CBS broadcast, so the statement was put out there loud and proud.

The event took place at Brooklyn's Barclays Center today, and was broadcast on CBS (logo in upper right of picture). https://t.co/jOSsRU1aOk — Vince Manfeld (@AureliusStoic1) July 9, 2023

Yup, Royce White is voicing his opinion that Trump won the 2020 presidential election against the derelict Joe Biden. Some think he’s crazy; others applaud his honesty.

The political statement was on full display as the Power (White’s BIG3 team) took on the Trilogy. It’s no secret that White has conservative views, but this is definitely a highlight in his political quest.

Since he views himself as more than an athlete, Royce White has transformed his platform into a speakerphone against the Uyghur genocide in China and calling out the Left’s lies.

Royce White’s Latest ‘Heady’ Statement Draws Reactions

Will the “Trump Won” statement written on his head upset people? Certainly, but Royce White’s belief in what he finds true is stronger than any outrage.

As we saw this week in the heated online interaction between OutKick founder Clay Travis and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, NBA personnel — from the top down — have grown too cowardly to challenge China’s inhumane practices because of the CCP’s wallet.

White often gets criticized with vicious ad hominem attacks regarding his Generalized Anxiety Disorder, but at least he’s got the gall to say what’s on his mind.

On July 3, White wrote “Protect RFK Jr.” on his head. Past statements written on his head include “Free the Uyghurs,” “Gain of Function” and “George Floyd” (amid racial strife in 2020).

Protect RFK Jr — As long as the security state and deep state are not held to account for their role in the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the entire nation suffers from copious amounts of moral hazard. This is how we have to view his candidacy and safety. Trump/Kennedy 2024! pic.twitter.com/Ssx6ACDpbs — Royce White 🇺🇸 (@Highway_30) July 6, 2023

From boycotting the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing to running as a congressional candidate in Minnesota to dethrone the abominable Ilhan Omar, no one’s sizing up against White in the courage department.

“Free the Uyghurs” is seen on the head of Royce White #30 of the Power during the game against the Killer 3’s during BIG3. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for BIG3)

Royce White #30 of Power looks on against Ball Hogs during week three of the BIG3 (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Royce White openly voiced the hypocrisy of hosting the Olympic Games in China, speaking with CBS in 2022.

“Free the Uygurs, two million ethnic minorities in East Turkestan, China, in concentration camps,” White said.

“Something we got to talk about. You know I’m always going to talk about the real things.”

White’s clearly got a ton on his mind.

Here’s How Twitter Reacted:

This!! Royce White on CBS BIG3 basketball today!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dqbTOKKMEk — 🇺🇸🌲bripetesson🌲🇺🇸 (@BrianPe69825633) July 9, 2023

Royce White. People are waking up. pic.twitter.com/cMCe9lZcwv — Mr. America (@ConservativesSo) July 9, 2023

BIG 3 basketball is on TV and who the hell is playing with "TRUMP WON!" written on his head??? — Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) July 9, 2023

No lies detected! pic.twitter.com/uCD7fwd3O5 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 9, 2023

Royce White has something on the side of his head that says Trump Won pic.twitter.com/hVV8uN77a8 — …Offseason Loading… (@ItsaNetsWorld) July 9, 2023

Royce White has been a piece of shit for a long time, but @thebig3 and @icecube really leaning into Conservative narratives to try & survive has been laughable.



-Cube popped into a Rog*n pod to bash "woke agenda" & push anti-trans bullshit.

-Cube brings in RFK Jr https://t.co/BtWwgYrpNv pic.twitter.com/NHTRl3hhFC — Leo S (@Y0Leo) July 9, 2023

“Trump Won” tattooed on his head. But prolly never spoke to or saw him in life not even once. This is 1 of the 2,037,115 reasons Royce White was drafted #16 overall but lasted a whopping 3 games & scored a sizzling 0 points. Im sure someone lost their job over this dude. 😂 https://t.co/YYhGXLGNjD — Vada Fly (@Vada_Fly) July 9, 2023

Turned on Big 3 basketball for the first time in years and the first thing that I see is Royce White with “Trump Won!” written in SHARPIE on each side of his head pic.twitter.com/QB80tP5SW6 — ICE (@Makyle_Ice) July 9, 2023

Royce White putting The Deep State on notice in front of the Nation during the CBS’s live national broadcast of BIG3 basketball from Dallas, Texas almost 60 years since JFK’s assassination in that city …



⁦@Highway_30⁩ pic.twitter.com/M1FE2esTVO — Grace Chong 🇺🇸 (@gc22gc) July 2, 2023