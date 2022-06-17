Former NASCAR Driver Clint Bowyer Kills Pedestrian in Tragic Car Accident

Clint Bowyer, a former NASCAR driver and current Fox NASCAR commentator, struck and killed a woman in an accident in Missouri earlier this month.

According to TMZ, Bowyer was driving in Lake Ozark, MO on June 5 around 9 pm local time when he hit a woman in the middle of the street. Bowyer immediately stopped and dialed 911. EMTs arrived shortly thereafter, but were unable to save the woman and she died at the scene.

Tests show that Bowyer, 43, had no trace of alcohol or drugs in his system that night. However, the 47-year-old unidentified victim may have had “a crystalline substance … believed to be methamphetamine” near or on her person. Authorities also say that her neighbors believe she had been “under the influence of drugs.”

Bowyer, who had just worked as an analyst for the NASCAR Cup series in Madison, IL hours before the accident, has since released a statement:

“Anyone that knows me, knows that family is everything to me.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of [the woman]. This is a very difficult time for my family and I, please respect our privacy as we move forward.”Our thoughts and prayers are with them as well. God bless all involved in this sad incident.