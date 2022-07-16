Former NASCAR Driver Allegedly Murdered By California Homeless Man

Bobby East, who previously raced in NASCAR during the 2000’s, has reportedly died after a stabbing attack at a gas station in Westminster, CA – located in Orange County, just south of Los Angeles. East was 37 years old.

Police have identified 27-year-old Trent Millsap in connection with the homicide. According to Westminster Police, “Millsap also [had] an outstanding parole warrant. Millsap is transient and known to frequent Westminster, Garden Grove, and Anaheim motels.”

East gained notoriety in the racing world as a 16-year-old, becoming the youngest driver to win a feature United States Auto Club National Midget event. He was the son of USAC Hall of Fame car builder Bob East and won three USAC national driving titles.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 9: Bobby East, driver of the #21 Ford during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series media day at Daytona International Speedway on February 9, 2006 in Daytona, Florida. (Photo by Rusty Jarrett/Getty Images)

He later competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Police responded to a call around 5:51pm on July 13 that a stabbing had occurred at the 76 gas station located on Westminster Blvd, according to their official press release. East was found lying on the ground and officers attempted life-saving measures before he was transported to a local trauma center, where he died.

Photo of Trent Millsap, alleged murder suspect.

Some reports have said that Millsap has been arrested, but that has not been confirmed by the police department.

The state of California currently has a crisis of homelessness, and the attack appears to the latest consequence from the problem.