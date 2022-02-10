Former MLB Outfielder Jeremy Giambi Dead At 47

Videos by OutKick

Former MLB outfielder and DH Jeremy Giambi was found dead on Wednesday at his parents’ home in Southern California. Giambi was 47.

Early reporting by TMZ noted that Giambi’s cause of death was believed to be suicide, according to law enforcement on the ground.

Per the report’s update:

“Officials believe Jeremy Giambi died by suicide. …

“We’re told an emergency call was received at 11:40 AM Wednesday morning requesting medical assistance at the Giambi household. When they arrived, we’re told first responders found Jeremy deceased.”

Giambi and older brother Jason Giambi both played in the majors with the latter enjoying a more notable career. The two shared a brief tenure on the same team as part of the Oakland Athletics.

Jeremy was a key acquisition by Oakland general manager Billy Beane as he sought to build the historic A’s team that went on to win 20 consecutive games. Giambi also played for the Kansas City Royals, Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox.

The A’s sent Giambi to the Phillies for John Mabry months leading up to “The Streak” in 2002, as highlighted in Bennett Miller’s Moneyball (2011).

The A’s released a statement on Jeremy’s tragic passing:

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi. We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends.”

Jeremy Giambi’s legacy will also be tied with an all-time great play in Yankees history when Derek Jeter tagged Jeremy at home plate in the 2001 ALDS — preceding a trip to the World Series for New York.

Jeremy Giambi has passed away today at the age of 47, according to his agent, Joel Wolfe. pic.twitter.com/OwklwO3pRT — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 9, 2022

