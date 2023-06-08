Former MLB Manager Joe Girardi Reportedly Turns Down Offer To Become UCF Head Coach

Videos by OutKick

Former big league manager Joe Girardi has reportedly been offered the head coaching job at the University of Central Florida. However, it sounds like he told them, “Thanks, but no thanks.”

Hey, that’s his loss. If he doesn’t want to coach at the home of the 2017 National Champion UCF Knights football team and use the on-campus lazy river, that’s his choice.

On Thursday it came out that the Knights were looking to make a splash and bring in Girardi to replace former Knights head coach Greg Lovelady.

It was reported that while UCF AD Terry Mohajir interviewed a slew of candidates, Girardi was at the top of the list.

Shortly after reports came out that UCF had offered him the job, MLB.com’s Matt Feinsand tweeted this:

Joe Girardi has decided not to accept the position as head baseball coach at the University of Central Florida, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) June 8, 2023

Had Girardi taken the job that would have been a big deal. A very big deal.

Girardi most recently managed the Philadelphia Phillies for two seasons and change before being shown the door in 2022. Months later, that team won the NL pennant only to lose the World Series to the Houston Astros.

Girardi’s greatest managing success came between 2007 and 2017 during which time he led the New York Yankees. He won a World Series with them in 2009.

According to multiple reports, other candidates Mohajir and UCF spoke to included Campbell University’s Justin Haire, University of Maryland’s Rob Vaughn, and Florida State assistant Rich Wallace.

