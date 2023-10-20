Former MLB Executive Roasts Phillies Fans

Videos by OutKick

Perhaps the story of the MLB postseason has been the apparent home field advantage for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Citizens Bank Park has been packed since the start of the wild card series, and as the team’s offense has exploded against the rival Atlanta Braves in the NLDS and the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS, the volume has only increased.

MLB’s decibel tracker, for example, went all the way up to 111 during a Bryce Harper home run in Game 1.

But there are some who are skeptical of the Phillies new “best fans in baseball” moniker, including former Marlins executive Dave Samson. Samson appeared on the Dan Le Batard show and went off on the entire fanbase, calling them “front-runners.”

“As for Phillies fans, I can’t stand them,” Samson said. “I’m sorry, we’re on a national show, I shouldn’t say it, but as a guy who was in the NL East for 18 years it is absolutely ridiculous.

“But let me tell you, in Philly there were years when they were not in the playoffs and it’s quiet and they’re grumpy and they’re rude and it’s empty. And now all of the sudden it’s a bunch of front-runners who are going crazy and cheering.

“They’re not even in the top-five fan bases in all of baseball.”

Those are some harsh words…so is Samson right?

Phillies Fans Do Seem To Have A Bit Of A Fair Weather Attitude

One year after making it to the World Series, the Phillies ranked 6th in MLB attendance, behind teams that missed the postseason like the New York Yankees or San Diego Padres.

Even in the 2022 season, after signing Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos to run payroll up to $210 million, they finished just 10th in the NL in attendance. Teams like the Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants had higher attendance figures, despite mediocre seasons.

Citizen Bank Park also ranks 11th in MLB in capacity, so it isn’t due to a lack of available seats either.

Sure enough, from 2009-2012 the Phillies were near the top of the league in attendance during their postseason runs. But as the team fell off from 2014-2018, the Phillies ranked 10th, 14th, 13th, 13th and 12th out of 15 NL teams in attendance.

That lines up pretty well with Samson’s point; the fans show up when the team’s good, and don’t when they’re not. No matter what Bryce Harper says.

That’s not unusual for sports fans, especially baseball fans in particular, but it does make stories about their postseason intensity ring a bit more hollow. The Phillies fanbase isn’t any worse or better than any other, they’re excited when their team does well, and disinterested when they’re bad.

Although any former Marlins executive should probably think twice before criticizing other teams for their attendance. It’s hard to do worse than finishing last in the NL in attendance every year since 2013.