Former MLB Catcher Raudy Read Tries Fighting Fan In Atlantic League Game

Videos by OutKick

Former MLB player Raudy Read may have changed baseball leagues, but he brought his temper with him.

The catcher and former Washington National now plays for the Spire City Ghost Hounds (weird) in pro baseball’s Atlantic League.

Read confronted a fan in attendance for Thursday night’s game against the Long Island Ducks — an altercation that seemingly came out of nowhere!

With the bases loaded in extra innings, with an 11-8 deficit against the Ducks, the Ghost Hounds completed a double play that ended with Raudy Read bolting after a fan in the stands.

Once Read caught up to the fan, the 29-year-old had to be separated by venue security.

The fan ticked Read off — the baseball player was ready to strangle the guy.

WATCH:

Former MLB player Raudy Read completes a double play then immediately runs up into the crowd to confront a fan pic.twitter.com/WceV8CIXrs — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 4, 2023

Twitter user Jordan Brooks quoted the video on social media with an alleged on-the-ground account of the scene. He detailed that the fan and his daughter had been calling Read shocking nicknames.

“Can I just say I was at this game and the names this dude and daughter were calling Raudy that whole inning were [asinine] and barbaric,” the user posted.

Can I just say I was at this game and the names this dude and daughter were calling Raudy that whole inning were asanign and barbaric https://t.co/t3ogtZ4okg — Jordan Brooks (@____Brooksy____) August 4, 2023

Atlantic League news account Indy Ball Nation provided updates on the scene:

ICYMI Raudy Read found his way into the crowd to confront a fan last night. Follow-up coming. pic.twitter.com/iBnzMEbqZm — Indy Ball Nation (@IndyBallNation) August 3, 2023

[Read] was not ejected. He batted the next inning. This definitely was something he knew he was going to do because he tossed his glove and headed toward the stands right as the inning ended. However, the way the fan(s) took off running, I suspect they crossed a line.

There’s a chance Read followed in another player, possibly Victor Capellan. Read was initially noted by the scorer as being ejected, but remained in the game. Still really unclear.

Well … play stupid games; win stupid prices.