Former Mets Pitcher Points Out The Team Photoshopped His Head On Stadium Poster

Videos by OutKick

No matter how many changes they make, the New York Mets will forever be the New York Mets.

2023 was perhaps one of the Mets “Mets-iast” seasons, with the team finishing under .500 despite a record setting payroll. Even during the season, players on the roster weren’t sure why their results were so bad.

READ: EVEN THE METS DON’T KNOW WHY THEY’RE SO BAD

The 2022 regular season was significantly better on the field. Though off the field, the organization apparently pulled some of the same bumbling shenanigans that have inextricably been linked with baseball in Queens.

34-year-old Trevor May just announced his retirement from baseball after a 9-year career with the Twins, Mets and Oakland A’s. After an outstanding 2021 coming out of the Mets bullpen, May reached a large enough profile among the team’s fans to warrant a poster outside Citi Field for the 2022 season.

There’s just one problem…they didn’t actually use his picture for it.

May posted on X that his banner in 2022 showed his face, but on Seth Lugo’s body. Lugo had a different glove, cleats and delivery than May, making it almost instantly recognizable that it’s not the right person.

This ismy banner at Citi in 2022. Look odd? That’s because my face is photoshopped on to Seth Lugo’s body.



That’s his Wilson glove, Adidas cleats, and definitely his delivery LOL. pic.twitter.com/aZ3KRNsYXU — Trevor May (@IamTrevorMay) November 15, 2023

Oh boy.

The New York Mets Simply Can’t Help Themselves

Photos taken of May during the 2022 season show the vast difference in equipment between him and Lugo.

In a photo from September, he has a Rawlings glove with different colored laces and Nike shoes. Not to mention shorter pants that show off higher, Mets-themed socks compared to Lugo’s long pants look.

NEW YORK – Trevor May of the New York Mets celebrates after defatting the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field on September 18, 2022. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Getty Images)

In another from the Wild Card series, you can see that May’s glove is significantly lower during his delivery than Lugo’s, he has Nike cleats, and once again, wears shorter pants for the “high socks” look.

NEW YORK – Trevor May in action against the San Diego Padres during game one of the NL Wild Card Series at Citi Field on October 07, 2022. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

You just have to laugh.

May didn’t seem too perturbed by the mistake, laughing about the poor photoshop effort. But how hard would it be to get a new banner printed up with the correct player on it?

Apparently just too hard for the New York Mets. Presumably they’ll have better attention to detail in their $8 billion development outside the stadium.