Former Mets Coach Phil Regan Suing Them For Allegedly Hating Old People

Videos by OutKick

Do the New York Mets hate old people?

That’s what former player-turned-pitching coach Phil Regan thinks as the 85-year-old is suing the team for alleged age discrimination.

According to TMZ, Regan’s lawsuit claims that the Mets let go of him after the 2019 season because of his age, despite Regan saying that he delivered when it came to his job performance.

Phil Regan is claiming the Mets fired him because he was getting too old. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Regan claims that then Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen told him that he wasn’t going to be brought back the following year because he was, “too old.”

“If we don’t find the young pitching coach we are looking for, we will hire you back,” Van Wagenen allegedly said.

The then 82-year-old Regan was eventually replaced by 33-year-old former MLB pitcher Jeremy Hefner.

OUT WITH THE OLD, LITERALLY

Regan’s attorney telling TMZ that “Phil debated doing this for many years. But the hurt from the conversation that he had with Mr. Van Wagenen continues to haunt him to this day. He can hear the exact words playing in his head over and over. Phil knew this had to be done.”

Few players know the game of baseball as much as Regan did, simply based on how long he’s been involved in the game. He made his MLB debut with the Detroit Tigers in 1960 and played 12 seasons before retiring with the White Sox. Regan then had various coaching stints throughout the 80s and 90s and even was the Baltimore Orioles manager in 1995.

He replaced Mets pitching coach Dave Eiland in June of 2019 for the remainder of the season.

It appears Van Wagenen took “out with the old, in with the new” a little too literally. Meanwhile you have Regan siting around for four years now harping on it and apparently not able to let it go. Like one last dash of pride for the 85-year-old who is either extremely bored or doesn’t want his name or legacy tarnished.

Phil Regan was the interim Mets pitching coach. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

As far as Regan’s claim about helping with the pitching staff, he does have some merit to it. The team had a 3.79 ERA in the second half of the season after he was brought in, which ranked fifth best in the league.

He is seeking unspecified damages in the lawsuit.

The Mets have not publicly responded to the allegations.