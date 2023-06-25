Former Marine Turned OnlyFans Model Says Her Former Bosses Subscribe To Her Content

Videos by OutKick

Some influencers intentionally seek out content creating as a way to generate income. For others the content game finds them. Former Marine turned OnlyFans model Taylor Gunner is one of those who had the content game find her.

The 29-year-old has fully embraced the world of content and is even using her past service in the military to help build her brand. A brand that an ex-boyfriend accidentally stumbled upon.

Former marine turned OnlyFans model (Image Credit: Taylor Gunner/Instagram)

The ex-boyfriend created a Twitter account and posted nudes of Taylor in an attempt to grab the attention of other men as the two “explored a swinging lifestyle.” She was surprised by all of the compliments her pictures received.

It wasn’t long before Taylor was being encouraged by the followers of the account to create an OnlyFans. She took control of the Twitter account, ditched the ex, and created the account on the subscription-based platform.

Taylor’s now in the top 0.08% and has labeled herself “Americas Naughty Female Marine.” As the title suggests, military content is a big part of her brand.

Not surprisingly, she has a lot of fans looking for military content and a lot of veterans who subscribe to her content.

“I explore those fantasies that people have while they’re in and I think that’s refreshing,” she said.

“I never put anyone in a uniform that did not earn it.” She added, “I go through all the fantasies you have when you’re deployed, or when you’re in boot camp or when you’re at home.”

Taylor Gunner’s Done A Good Job Building Her Brand

The success of Taylor’s OnlyFans has her making more in one month than she did in a year as a Marine. But creating content is also a ton of work.

The high demand has her making between 15-20 new videos every month for her growing fan base. A fan base that she says includes former bosses of hers as well as higher ranking members of the military.

Those subscribing can rest easy that it’s for more than just some adult content. As with others who create content, Taylor gives some of what she makes back through donations to military charities.

So feel free to send in your kinky requests, Taylor is fielding them and your money is being well spent by the former marine.