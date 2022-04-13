Former Louisville Basketball Coach Chris Mack Is Selling His House – $3,950,000

Nearly three months after being dismissed as the head coach of the University of Louisville men’s basketball team, Chris Mack is looking to disconnect his family from the massive 12,000 sq. ft. mansion they own in the city.

Tuesday, Mack’s six-bedroom, 10-bathroom behemoth with a massive basement man cave that makes leaving home to hit a bar completely worthless, went on the market with an asking price of $3,950,000.

Decked out in floor-to-ceiling photo murals of his days as the Louisville head coach, Mack’s man cave will have men salivating while women hunting for an open floor plan, but with southern charm are going to love what’s going on above ground level where the Mack’s enjoyed life before Chris was let go with a negotiated $4.8 million hit-the-road check.

“It’s a hard place,” Mack told reporters in January. “You’ve gotta win games.”

After going 13-7 during the 2020-21 season and following that up with a 6-8 start to the 2021-22 season, it was time for Mack to go and now the house has to go.

From Chris Mack’s realtor:

Situated in Louisville’s most exclusive neighborhood, this stunning stone Harrods Glen estate offers a custom-built masterpiece featuring the finest finishes imaginable with over 12,000 sq.ft of living space, completed with a special consideration of today’s most luxurious styles. Featuring exquisite inlays, lavish millwork, soaring arched doorways, and elaborate ceiling details, each room has been meticulously designed to offer an unprecedented custom-built experience, including impressive backyard with in-ground gunite pool & pool house, expansive entertaining areas & terraces, elevator, and 6 gracious bedroom suites. Since their purchase, the owners have newly finished over 3,300 sq. ft of customized living space in the lower level.

This place really did have it all for the Macks. The shrubbery. The stone columns in the basement. The space for basketball players to spread out and enjoy nights over at Mack’s bar and grille. Those glorious pool parties after a 20-14 season in 2018-19 that resulted in a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

But, the good times didn’t last.

Now it’s time for the next Louisville big wig to enjoy the house that’s 2.9 miles from the nearest Starbucks. Churchill Downs is 17.8 miles to the southwest. And the all-important Costco is just 5.3 miles from the house. In other words, this place is in the heart of it all. You get the suburban, leave me alone lifestyle, mixed with the amenities that you’ve grown to love.

If I were to lodge a complaint about the house, it would be that Mack had just one TV installed behind the bar. I get that he wanted people to see the Louisville skyline, but that’s a missed opportunity to throw multi-game ragers in that basement.

Mortgage: $21,000 or so with 20% down and the $158 per month HOA fee.