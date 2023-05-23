Former Texas Longhorns, UNM TE Jaden Hullaby Dead At 21

Videos by OutKick

UNM tight end Jaden Hullaby tragically passed at the age of 21 after reportedly going missing for days.

Landon Hullaby, brother to the University of New Mexico player and former Texas Longhorn, confirmed the news on his social media on Monday. Hullaby’s official cause of death has been reported.

Hullaby’s family, according to TMZ Sports, had been searching for the young player since Friday — last spotted in Dallas.

Forever living through you big brudda I love you so much and I got you and the family forever I swear get your rest King 🕊️💔 LLJAY pic.twitter.com/K16l1jSqBX — Lando Hullaby.🌵 (@_Lhull22_) May 22, 2023

Jaden Hullaby first joined Texas in 2020 and transferred to New Mexico after the 2021 season. With UNM, Hullaby worked at both the tight end and running back positions. In 2022, Hullaby tallied 15 touches for 57 yards.

Former Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian honored the late football player after the announcement.

“It’s such devastating and tragic news to hear of Jaden’s passing,” the coach said in a statement. “He was a great person and someone we all enjoyed being around, coaching and spending time with. All of our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, and we want to send our deepest condolences to them in such a difficult time.”

More tributes poured in for Hullaby.

Former #Texas football player Jaden Hullaby has passed away



He was reported missing yesterday by family



Heartbreaking and devastating news



Rest in peace Jaden pic.twitter.com/nluIklUhY9 — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) May 22, 2023

Former Texas Longhorn & New Mexico Lobo player Jaden Hullaby has passed away.



Sending prayers and positive thoughts to the Hullaby family this morning. pic.twitter.com/N63mZRRbUp — CFBLIVE247 (@CFBLive247_) May 22, 2023

Condolences to the Texas Longhorns along with the family and friends of LB Jaden Hullaby. We have 364 other days for the rivalry. Today is one of those days you put it aside. — Mr. Pilkington (@Onikuno) May 22, 2023

Heart broken to hear of the passing of Jaden Hullaby. We are praying for the family and loved ones today. — Christian Robinson (@crob45) May 22, 2023

R.I.P Jaden Hullaby 🙏 — 40AcresLandLord (@40AcresLandLord) May 22, 2023

The Lobo family is saddened to learn of the passing of former RB/TE Jaden Hullaby. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jaden’s family and all who knew him. pic.twitter.com/UX9frCAo19 — New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) May 22, 2023

Our deepest sympathy goes out to the loved ones of Jaden Hullaby. pic.twitter.com/oK12r74e2l — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) May 22, 2023

We send our deepest condolences this morning to the Hullaby family and to all of those who knew Jaden pic.twitter.com/JBUaRpOBmU — Texas Football Life (@txfblife) May 22, 2023

Rest in Peace.