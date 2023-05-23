Former Texas Longhorns, UNM TE Jaden Hullaby Dead At 21

Videos by OutKick
UNM tight end Jaden Hullaby tragically passed at the age of 21 after reportedly going missing for days.
Landon Hullaby, brother to the University of New Mexico player and former Texas Longhorn, confirmed the news on his social media on Monday. Hullaby’s official cause of death has been reported.
Hullaby’s family, according to TMZ Sports, had been searching for the young player since Friday — last spotted in Dallas.
Jaden Hullaby first joined Texas in 2020 and transferred to New Mexico after the 2021 season. With UNM, Hullaby worked at both the tight end and running back positions. In 2022, Hullaby tallied 15 touches for 57 yards.
Former Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian honored the late football player after the announcement.
“It’s such devastating and tragic news to hear of Jaden’s passing,” the coach said in a statement. “He was a great person and someone we all enjoyed being around, coaching and spending time with. All of our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, and we want to send our deepest condolences to them in such a difficult time.”
More tributes poured in for Hullaby.
Rest in Peace.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok