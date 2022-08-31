Former Jockey Promises ‘Bets & Boobs’ On Newly Launched OnlyFans

Former jockey Libby Hopwood has taken her career in a new direction. The 36-year-old Australian announced that she had launched an OnlyFans account.

Hopwood spent some time as a broadcaster for Sky Racing after being forced into retirement in 2014. Her early retirement as a jockey came after she suffered a brain bleed and broken spine in what turned out to be a career-ending accident.

Libby Hopwood/Instagram

Hopwood’s venture into the world of OnlyFans promises to combine two of your favorite things, “bets and boobs.” She made the announcement on Twitter on Monday — although it looks like she quietly joined the platform a few months ago.

“It’s been drilled into me over the years that for people to listen to your tips you must be serious, you must be above reproach, you must be in a blazer, and in that style, I am bringing you bets and boobs,” she said.

“I’ll be combining your two favorite things when I get the time to go through the form and have a look at it.”

On the nose? Probably. Will I make you laugh? Certainly. Can I find you a winner? Come on over and find out. https://t.co/kNGBnfHPix Yep. This is happening. pic.twitter.com/ZPFiZVVSkN — Libby Hopwood (@LibbyHopwood) August 29, 2022

She’s not wrong

Hopwood provides a little more detail about what to expect in her OnlyFans bio.

She explains that she’ll be posting regularly, among other things.

“Retired athlete who used to pride myself on being a good girl… now I realise just how backward that was and I’m having fun exploring all the new things in my new era of sexy liberation!”

The bio continues, “I’ll be posting EVERY Mon, Wed and Friday without fail with lots of bits in between!”

“Bets and Boobs! Here you’ll find thoroughbred racing tips presented in a blazer…and not much else! Keep an eye out for my videos with info for punters and other tongue-in-cheek content.”

This sounds like a brilliant idea to me. Bettors are always looking for an edge in any way they can find it. The OnlyFans angle can only help. This has probably changed the horseracing betting game forever.