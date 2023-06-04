Former Jets DT D’Brickashaw Ferguson Headed to Nursing School

Videos by OutKick

Former New York Jets lineman D’Brickashaw Ferguson may largely be recognized for his crazy name. Now he’s making headlines for his wild ambitions.

Ferguson, a three-time Pro Bowl player, is leading the way on how to become “more than an athlete.”

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – NOVEMBER 29: Tackle D’Brickashaw Ferguson #60 of the New York Jets fires up his teammates before the game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on November 29, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images for New York Jets)

After 10 seasons with the Jets, Ferguson is pivoting his priorities to enrolling in nursing school and becoming a full-time medical practitioner.

RELATED: PRO FOOTBALL HOF ANNOUNCES MODERN-ERA NOMINEES FOR CLASS OF 2022

Speaking on the Second Acts podcast with Roman Harper and Charles ‘Peanut’ Tillman, the 39-year-old former DT spoke on broadening his horizons after spending 10 years in the NFL.

Despite admitting his difficulties with learning the new field, D’Brickashaw Ferguson said he remained diligent as he pursued community college courses in retirement.

D’Brickashaw Ferguson played 10 years in the @nfl for the @nyjets Now he’s going to nursing school. This man is the true essence of the phrase “More then an athlete.” Congrats bro 👏🏿 🚨Check us out🚨 #NFLPlayersSecondActs @Harp41 pic.twitter.com/isu8K1yzXt — Charles Tillman (@peanuttillman) May 26, 2023

Ferguson said:

I just needed that sense of like, I think I can I can do this right. I hadn’t done sciences since high school. So my confidence in that space was like, ‘I don’t know if I can do this.‘ UVA was hard for me, so I’m like, ‘I don’t know about this,’ you know? So I went to community college, took my prerequisites and I just kind of started, you know, one class at a time. I think for me, it was really important. I think we touched on it a little bit before is like, I want is something that I could offer. Like, yes, I play football, but I have this. I’m qualified to do this work and I play football. So if both of them help or, you know, encourage one another, great. But even without football, I can still do my job with excellence. And that’s something we learned as athletes. So did the prerequisites. And then I just started applying to nursing schools and applied to nursing programs, got into several and then, you know, going to start in the fall. So I’m excited for that opportunity there. It gives me an opportunity whether I want to, you know, do more like a nurse practitioner. You know, I can do my training and reassess. Maybe I don’t want to do that. Maybe I want to do more like urgent care. And so I don’t know. And I think I like that I have the ability to learn and figure that part out.

From being one of the most formidable defensive linemen in the NFL to pursuing a job in the medical field, Ferguson is leading a fulfilling life.

One of the most impressive feats from D’Brickashaw Ferguson’s career was never missing time with 160 consecutive starts. When it comes to Ferguson and nursing school, you can trust the iron man to never miss a class.

BUFFALO, NY – NOVEMBER 02: Tackle D’Brickashaw Ferguson #60 of the New York Jets strikes a pose against the Buffalo Bills on November 2, 2008 at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The Jets beat the Bills 26-17. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)