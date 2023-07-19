Former Iowa Lineman ‘Unexpectedly’ Dead At 23

Videos by OutKick

Former Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Cody Ince died “unexpectedly” on Saturday. Ince played for the Hawkeyes from 2018 to 2021. He died at the age of 23.

Ince’s abrupt death shocked the football community.

As reported by Fox News Digital, Ince died at his home in Grantsburg, Wisconsin, this weekend. His cause of death remains unknown.

Ince started double-digit games for Iowa and earned All-Big Ten recognition in 2020.

The Iowa Hawkeyes’ social media posted a tribute to Cody Ince on Tuesday. The caption read, “We’re mourning the loss of one of our own.”

Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz shared his thoughts on the tragic loss Monday.

Former Hawkeyes lineman Cody Ince, 23. (David K Purdy/Getty Images)

Ferentz’s statement lamented the death of the former Iowa lineman. As Ferentz mentions, Ince proposed to his fiancé and was expected to be married soon.

“I am incredibly sad to hear about Cody Ince’s sudden passing. Cody was a tremendous young man, valued teammate, and contributor to our program. He loved football, fishing and hunting, and believed in the importance of family and friendships.” Ferentz said.

Ferentz added, “Cody was just beginning this next chapter of his life and was about to be married. Mary and I are heartbroken for his fiancée, his family and all his friends who knew and loved him. All of us in the football program – his coaches and teammates – are mourning his loss.”

Cody Ince found success at left guard for Iowa. He redshirted in 2018 and played a more prominent role by 2020.

We're mourning the loss of one of our own.



Rest easy, Cody. 💛🖤

Tributes Pour In For Cody Ince

Senior Oklahoma State wideout Arland Bruce commemorated the late Iowa player.

Bruce posted, “Rest in Peace Cody Ince, may God watch over your family as they mourn your passing and you enter into The Kingdom of Heaven! You showed me what true leadership looks like and how to be a great teammate.”

I'm rarely left speechless.



But I just came across this on Facebook, former Iowa offensive lineman Cody Ince has passed away at the age of 23.



Thoughts and prayers to Cody's family and friends.

The three-star recruit from Balsam Lake graduated from the university in 2022.

Iowa radio play-by-play broadcaster Gary Dolphin also mourned the loss of Ince.

He tweeted, “Very sorry to learn of former Hawkeye Cody Ince’s passing. Soft spoken, gentle giant, great personality. Our sympathies to Cody’s family and friends. Prayers and love.”