Former Indy 500 Champ Marcus Ericsson Is Headed To Andretti Autosport in 2024

Andretti Autosport landed itself a big fish for next season with the announcement that 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson will join their team.

However, they didn’t say which car he will be driving, so let the prognosticating begin…

Ericsson came to the NTT IndyCar Series after several years in Formula 1 driving for Caterham and Sauber between 2014 and 2018. After being replaced by Antonio Giovinazzi midway through the 2018 season, Ericsson made the switch to IndyCar for 2019 and drove for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports for one season.

He then made the jump to Chip Ganassi Racing and that’s when the race wins started to come in. For the last two seasons in CGR’s No. 8 Honda, Ericsson has been fairly consistent and is currently sitting at 6th in the standings with just three races remaining.

This is to say he’ll be a great addition to Andretti’s roster.

So many great memories with everyone at @CGRTeams !!! Thankful and proud of what we have achieved together. And we still have 3 races to go this season to make some more. I’m ready to give my everything to finish on a high with the no8 @huskiicespritz crew 💪🏻! Let’s do this #ME8 pic.twitter.com/0eYtVU5GEt — Marcus Ericsson (@Ericsson_Marcus) August 23, 2023

“I’m very happy and proud to be joining Andretti Autosport next season,” Ericsson said in a statement. “Andretti is one of the most legendary names in motorsports, so it is definitely a dream come true for me to join this team.”

Marcus Ericsson will look to take the success he found with Chip Ganassi Racing with him to Andretti Autosport. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With Ericsson Aboard Andretti Is Building A Stellar 2024 Line Up

The other two drivers confirmed for next season are Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood. That means at least one of the team’s other current drivers, Devlin DeFrancesco or Romain Grosjean, will likely be headed out the door.

DeFrancesco has never really found his footing in his first two IndyCar seasons. However, ex-F1 driver Grosjean hasn’t exactly lived up to expectations this season either. The Swiss-born Frenchman has had his share of podiums in IndyCar but a maiden win has been elusive. He has come close, but also made mistakes at key times or been on the receiving end of bad luck.

Grosjean has had the pace to compete for wins. If he inks an extension — especially with Ericcson in the fold — that would make for a formidable lineup.

Plus, I think we all want to see Ericsson and Grosjean as teammates after this infamous moment during the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Now, it’ll be interesting to see who slots into the empty seat at CGR. That will be one of the most coveted drives out there.

