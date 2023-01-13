Former Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Chuck Pagano Says Team Needs To Address QB Spot

The Indianapolis Colts have faced a revolving door at the quarterback position after the retirement of Andrew Luck.

Former head coach Chuck Pagano has publicly said that for the franchise to move forward, they need to address that issue immediately.

Colts players have already acknowledged that they agree with that direction.

Pagano recently had a conversation with former NFL coach Eric Mangini and analyst Charles Davis. According to Heavy Sports, he said that drafting a rookie QB is a “no-brainer.”

“You’ve got to go get you a quarterback,” Pagano explained. “You’ve got to stop this veteran quarterback carousel of these one-and-dones.”

After Andrew Luck’s retirement, the Colts have tried several veterans. Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan and Jacoby Brissett, have all come through with varying levels of success.

But Pagano believes that for a consistent future, they’ll need to commit to a younger player and build around him.

The Colts do have the fourth overall pick, meaning they could see who falls, or trade up to get a specific target.

Bryce Young from Alabama, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, and Will Levis out of Kentucky could all go near the top of the draft.

OutKick has already made a prediction of what they could do in the draft.

Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide

Will Colts Get a Franchise QB?

Pagano said he expects any number of teams will try to pry the first pick from the Chicago Bears.

“I think Chicago is going to go defense, probably, they’ve got their quarterback (in Justin Fields). They’re going to get a lot of calls,” Pagano said.

Assuming he’s correct, the price to secure Young could be too high for the Colts. But Pagano says securing their preferred player is the most important priority going forward.

“It’s just going to be a part of their evaluation process,” Pagano explained, “but they’ve got to get themselves a franchise quarterback and then go from there.”

Obviously a top quality quarterback is the single most important thing any NFL team can do to secure their future. It’s the single most valuable commodity, as the Bills recent success with Josh Allen and Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes exemplify.

Paying a top price, if that’s what’s required, is undoubtedly worth it to get a franchise altering player.

Of course, the Colts also have to figure out their coaching situation going forward too.

Should be quite an eventful offseason in Indianapolis.