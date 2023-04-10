Former Huskers OL Cole Pensick Dies In Tragic Car Wreck

Videos by OutKick
Former Nebraska Huskers football player Cole Pensick tragically died Saturday morning after his pickup truck crashed into trees. Pensick was 32.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office detailed that the former Huskers lineman was not wearing a seatbelt as his vehicle went through a stop sign at a T-intersection and crashed into trees.
Responding authorities noted that Pensick died on the scene. The incident occurred at 6:45 a.m. on Saturday and was placed at 141st and Q Roads, southwest of Columbus.
It was gutting news for Nebraska’s community. Pensick played at the university from 2009 to 2013 under Bo Pelini’s successful run in the Big Ten.
Pensick played both center and guard for the Huskers, helping establish Nebraska’s offense in 2013 as one of the premier running units in college football.
Check out a former interview featuring the late player on Huskers Radio Network:
Rest in Peace
