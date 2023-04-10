Former Huskers OL Cole Pensick Dies In Tragic Car Wreck

Videos by OutKick

Former Nebraska Huskers football player Cole Pensick tragically died Saturday morning after his pickup truck crashed into trees. Pensick was 32.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office detailed that the former Huskers lineman was not wearing a seatbelt as his vehicle went through a stop sign at a T-intersection and crashed into trees.

Mourning the loss of one of our own.



On behalf of the Nebraska Football program, our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends & teammates of former Husker lineman, Cole Pensick, who passed away yesterday at the age of 32. pic.twitter.com/x0dVO574Wc — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) April 9, 2023

Responding authorities noted that Pensick died on the scene. The incident occurred at 6:45 a.m. on Saturday and was placed at 141st and Q Roads, southwest of Columbus.

RELATED: MATT RHULE MAKES SIGNIFICANT PRACTICE CHANGE FROM THE SCOTT FROST ERA

It was gutting news for Nebraska’s community. Pensick played at the university from 2009 to 2013 under Bo Pelini’s successful run in the Big Ten.

Pensick played both center and guard for the Huskers, helping establish Nebraska’s offense in 2013 as one of the premier running units in college football.

Check out a former interview featuring the late player on Huskers Radio Network:

Just a couple of Pipeline guys talking this year's O-Line, "The sky is the limit for what they can do this year." 👀



Cole Pensick in the Husker Huddle with @Sirles71_HSKR ⬇ pic.twitter.com/19JlAsOla3 — Huskers Radio Network (@HuskersRadio) September 30, 2020

Rest in Peace