Former Georgia QB JT Daniels Narrows Transfer Decision To 3 Schools

Former Georgia QB JT Daniels is nearing a decision on the next college campus he’ll call home. Sitting comfortably in the NCAA transfer portal for the second time, Daniels has narrowed his decision down to three schools, all of which are members of a Power Five conference.

Daniels, who jumps from college campus to college campus faster than chlamydia, is expected to choose between Missouri, Oregon State and West Virginia within the next few weeks, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Daniels is expected to decide between Oregon State, Missouri and WVU later this spring. He’ll be immediately eligible after graduating from Georgia. Daniels has played at both USC and Georgia after coming out of Mater Dei as an ESPN 300 recruit in 2018. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 18, 2022

After winning a national high school football championship, Daniels signed with USC before committing to Georgia, yet he’s never really put down roots. The 22-year-old gunslinger’s more laptop than desktop — he apparently needs to be mobile.

Daniels was at USC for two seasons, starting as true freshman. He then got injured as a sophomore and entered the transfer portal for the first time. From there, he landed with the Bulldogs, starting eight games over two seasons. He spent the majority of the 2021 National Championship season as the backup to Stetson Bennett, a spot he’d likely be in again next fall, if not for his decision to enter the portal again.

Despite his penchant for jumping ship, colleges across the country have eagerly tried to reel him in. Oregon State made their pitch when Daniels and his father visited Corvallis last week, and a DawgNation report has Daniels ticketed for a meet and greet with Mizzou this weekend.

As Thamel previously stated, the Mountaineers will have their turn next month.

Whichever school ultimately lands him may want to invest in some zip ties. He’s a hard guy to tie down.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF