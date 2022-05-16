Former Florida Head Coach Dan Mullen Is Back In Football, At Lake Oconee High School

Former Florida football coach Dan Mullen is making a return to football, sort of. A report on Saturday night by DawgSports.com said that Mullen would be the next offensive coordinator at Lake Oconee Academy in Greensboro, Georgia, this season. But, on Sunday afternoon the school released a statement saying that Mullen would not be the OC, but would contribute to the football team.

Lake Oconee AD Chris Ingle released a statement, discussing the role Mullen will play at the school.

“Coach Mullen will serve as a contributing resource to the football program and athletic department at Lake Oconee Academy,” athletic director Chris Ingle told Lake Oconee News. “Coach Mullen’s knowledge and experience in the game of football are world-class. We look forward to him sharing this with our coaches and student-athletes. He will offer tremendous insight and guiding direction into the building of our young program, especially in the areas of offense and quarterback development.”

The school also made it clear that despite the previous report, Mullen would not be serving as the offensive coordinator.

“It is unfortunate that reports of him being named the offensive coordinator surfaced without confirmation,” a press release by the school added, according to Lake Oconee News. “While he would be tremendous at this position, he will not be active as the offensive coordinator at Lake Oconee Academy. We look forward to him being a member of our community and Titan family.”

This move for Mullen should excite the Lake Oconee fan base and football program, especially having a former SEC head coach roaming around the complex and lending his expertise. There was talk that Mullen could end up on a television network, so this move doesn’t take that off the table for Saturday games in college football.

The Lake Oconee football team is coached by former Kirby Smart defensive assistant Patrick Stewart, who put out a statement on twitter Sunday afternoon.

“Very excited to learn and have this guy as a resource to help me build this program! Excited to have his family a part of this Lake Oconee community,” Stewart announced.

We will see where this ends up going over the next eight months, but the former Mississippi State and Florida head coach is back to helping run a program.