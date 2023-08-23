Former First-Round WR Corey Davis Stepping Away From NFL at 28

Videos by OutKick

Expectations were high for wide receiver Corey Davis out of college. He was selected fifth overall in the 2017 draft by the Tennessee Titans.

Six rough seasons in the NFL later, Davis is calling it a career at the young age of 28.

Corey Davis of Western Michigan poses with Roger Goodell. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Davis, now with the New York Jets, announced on Instagram Wednesday afternoon that he is stepping away from football. He had been absent from the Jets training camp for the past 10 days.

Corey Davis At Peace With Calling It Quits

In the statement, Davis shared his recent mindset on retiring from football and thanked the Jets for their support.

“For some time now, I’ve been contemplating stepping away from the sport of football,” Davis said. “This decision has not been easy. Although I am a deep person, I am a man of few words. I’ve been searching my heart for what to do and I feel that stepping away from the game is the best path for me at this time.

“I have more blessings than I ever could have imagined – I have an amazing family, a beautiful wife and two healthy children that I look forward to spending more time with. I am truly grateful for all the opportunities that I have had and will continue to have on my journey. Thank you to my family and friend and the Jets organization for supporting me through this process.”

Difficult Offseason For Davis

Davis tried catching on as a No. 1 receiving option with the Tennessee Titans in his first four seasons. His production was lukewarm but caught a small spark in 2020, ahead of his impending free agency.

In 2020, Davis tallied 65 catches, 984 yards and five touchdowns.

The 6-foot-3 wideout joined the Jets in 2021; signing a three-year, $37.5 million contract.

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis scores a touchdown. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

Davis expressed optimism in playing alongside new Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, heading into 2023-24.

To prepare the roster for Rodgers, New York added WRs Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Mecole Hardman this offseason.

Given Hardman’s ceiling and Lazard and Cobb’s relationship with Rodgers, Davis expectedly took a step back in the game plan.

Davis played nine games last year — finishing with 34 catches, 492 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

The retired wideout previously shared his thoughts, via the New York Post, about undergoing a “long offseason” full of “uncertainty” with the Jets.

“All of that was out of my control,” Davis said, on returning to the Jets. “It was kind of a long offseason. There was a point where there was uncertainty. Obviously with all the moves going on, it’s hard not to think that. It’s still a business, but I’m happy to be here. Happy they kept me.”