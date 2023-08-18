Former First-Overall Pick Jadeveon Clowney Signs With Ravens

Videos by OutKick

The Baltimore Ravens went out and got some help with their defensive line with news that they’ve signed Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year deal.

A lot of the offseason discussion around the Ravens centered on an extension for QB Lamar Jackson and star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

However, there’s another side of the ball and the Ravens lost two key pieces from last season in Justin Houston and Calais Campbell.

So, they needed some key additions and on Friday they went ahead and did just that.

Multiple sources — including NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport — reported that the Ravens had signed the former first-overall pick in 2014.

Another year, another late addition of pass-rush help: This time, the #Ravens are signing Jadeveon Clowney to a 1-year deal, giving them a key situational rusher. He’ll complement Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo off the edge. pic.twitter.com/B3JJApZR7v — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 18, 2023

The Houston Texans selected the 30-year-old after a standout career at the University of South Carolina. He spent the last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, and before that, he spent a season with both the Seattle Seahawks and the Tennessee Titans.

Clowney is the newest piece of a Ravens defense that was one of the best in the league last season. The team ranked No. 3 in points allowed, giving up an average of 18.5 points per game.

Last season, Clowney logged 28 tackles including 4 for a loss. He also recorded 2 sacks, bringing his career total to 43.

With a pass-rushing weapon like Clowney in the fold, it wouldn’t be shocking to see that number come down even more this season.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle