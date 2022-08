After the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, many cheered about bringing tens of thousands of refugees into our homeland, but how well were they vetted?

Counterterrorism expert John Guandolo reveals the SHOCKING truth with Tomi Lahren on Tomi Lahren is Fearless.

Catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday starting at 7 p.m. ET on OutKick’s YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.