Former F1 Driver Nyck De Vries Swaps Racing For Harvard

After an unceremonious booting from his seat with AlphaTauri ahead f the Hungarian Grand Prix, F1 driver Nyck de Vries said he’s going back to school.

The 28-year-old Dutch driver had some seriously high expectations to live up to heading into what was technically his rookie F1 season. However, he just couldn’t manage to get the results his team — and more critically, the folks at Red Bull — were looking for.

That’s why he was sacked and Red Bull reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo took over.

So, what’s next for de Vries? Well, maybe there’s more racing in his future, but for now, he’s going to hit the books.

“I’ve never studied before in my life, in fact, I didn’t even finish high school,” de Vries told Racing News 365 at the Dutch premiere of the new film Gran Turismo.

“But in September I’m going to take a course at Harvard. Negotiation and Leadership, a little bit of studying. More because I just like it now that I have some time and the interest to learn other things.”

Whoa. Talk about jumping into the deep end of the pool. Good for Nyck.

As TMZ Sports pointed out, de Vries may encounter a familiar face during his studies. His old boss from his time as Mercedes‘ reserve driver, Toto Wolff is a guest lecturer at Harvard.

In the same interview, de Vries was asked if he had trouble coming to terms with losing his job. Surprisingly, he said it wasn’t.

“Actually not,” he said. “I had a lot of support and it actually went very naturally. I’ve been playing a lot of golf since then.”

The Formula 1 circus is currently on summer break. It’ll be back at the end of the month at Zandvoort for what unfortunately would’ve been de Vries’ home race, the Dutch Grand Prix.

