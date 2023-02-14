Former Eagles DB Chris Maragos Awarded $43.5 Million In Injury Lawsuit

Videos by OutKick

Philadelphia may have lost Sunday’s Super Bowl, but at least one Eagle is still smiling.

Former Eagle, that is.

Chris Maragos, who played safety for Philadelphia, was rewarded $43.5 million on Monday as part of a medical negligence case.

The ex-Eagles captain sued Dr. James Bradley and Rothman Orthopaedics Institute and walked away a winner. Dr. Bradley performed surgery and oversaw the rehab (along with Rothman Orthopaedics) related to a PCL injury Maragos suffered during the 2017 season.

Maragos alleged, correctly, that the negligence in treating his injury prematurely ended his NFL career and caused further complications that still hinder him.

Former #Eagles captain Chris Maragos has been awarded $43.5 million for the premature and unnecessary end to his NFL career due to the improper care of his right knee injury by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Bradley and rehabilitation institute Rothman Orthopaedics — Ed Kracz (@kracze) February 13, 2023

Chris Maragos Played Eight NFL Seasons

Maragos and his legal team argued that his knee injury appeared to be worsening when he underwent an MRI in 2018. Despite the MRI’s results, doctors pushed him through vigorous forms of rehab which caused further damage. He feels as though if his knee surgery and rehab were treated properly, he’d still be playing.

“On Sunday, my team played in the Super Bowl, and I could only watch and wonder whether I could have been out there with them had I received proper medical care,” Maragos said following Monday’s decision.

The Philadelphia Inquirer states that Dr. Bradley was ordered to pay roughly $29.2 million with Rothman paying the remaining $14.3 million owed to Maragos.

“While I live in constant pain and will never get back on the field, I hope this decision sends a message to teams’ medical staffs that players are people, not just contracts,” Maragos added.

Chris Maragos was awarded more than $40 million for his injury. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images).

Maragos Played Collegiately For The University Of Wisconsin

In addition to playing for the Eagles, Chris Maragos also spent time in the NFL with San Francisco and Seattle. He finished his career with 93 tackles and one defensive touchdown.

Philadelphia’s 2017 game versus Carolina in which Maragos was injured, was his final game in the league.

