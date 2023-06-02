Former Dodger Steve Garvey Considering Run For U.S. Senate

Videos by OutKick

Former Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Steve Garvey is reportedly considering running for U.S. Senate in California.

According to TMZ, the 74-year-old has long thought about getting involved with politics.

Andy Gharakhani, a Republican strategist, told the Los Angeles Times that he’d been approached by multiple parties.

“He is being contacted by leaders up and down the state,” Gharakhani explained. “They’re recruiting him to run from both sides, Republican and Democrat, and he’s seriously considering it. We should have a decision made here in the next few weeks.”

Garvey was a 10 time MLB All-Star and won a World Series with the Dodgers in 1981, but has no experience in politics.

According to the report, he’s predominantly met with Republican leadership in California. That would imply he’s likely to run as a Republican, and considering his top issues, that’s not surprising.

Cost of living, safety and quality of life concerns are set to be his focus, if he does agree to run.

Does Garvey Have A Chance In California?

If he does choose to run for senate in California as a Republican, Garvey essentially has chance of winning.

Republicans in California are generally completely uncompetitive in statewide elections.

The dominance of the San Francisco and Los Angeles metropolitan areas make it virtually impossible to elect competent leadership.

Gavin Newsom did show some signs of weakness in the last election, winning by a smaller margin than Ron DeSantis did in Florida.

The state did move slighty to the right in 2022 as a consequence of lockdowns and declining quality of life.

But calling Garvey’s path an uphill climb would be like describing Mount Everest as a small hill.

He does have name recognition and popularity in the LA area. Possibly San Diego too, considering the Padres’ bizarre choice to retire his number after a few seasons with the team.

Given the incredibly poor track record of Republicans in California though, maybe a “celebrity” running is exactly what they need.