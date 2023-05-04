Former CNNer Jeffrey Toobin Is Still Upset About Masturbating On Zoom Call

Videos by OutKick

In 2020, then-CNN analyst Jeffrey Toobin masturbated on a Zoom call in front of colleagues not realizing they could see him.

But, oh, they saw him.

Three years later, Toobin says he is still apologizing. He will never stop apologizing. And that he will regret the moment for the rest of his life.

We assume his former co-workers will also regret the moment for the rest of theirs.

While The New Yorker fired Toobin over the incident, he returned to CNN after a lengthy leave. It wasn’t until last summer that he departed the network in what was most likely an ousting, despite his insistence otherwise.

Toobin had been quiet about the departure until Wednesday night, when he appeared on NewsNation with Dan Abrams.

Oddly, it was Toobin, not Abrams, who referenced the infamous Zoom call during the exchange.

“You left CNN. What’s life been like for Jeffrey Toobin?” asked Abrams.

“Well, let’s talk about the incident itself,” Toobin responded. “It was a disaster in my life – self-inflicted, self-destructive, and something that I will regret for the rest of my life. I have no excuses. I have only apologies, which I have tried to offer to everyone involved, including very much my family, which was terribly embarrassed by it. But it’s now more than two and a half years ago and a lot has happened – almost all good since then. And I feel like my life is in a very good place, actually.”

“And what exactly happened?” Abrams followed up. “You just you just left open the screen?”

“You know, I’m not gonna go into grisly details,” he replied. “The only thing I’ll say about it is, I didn’t know other people were on the Zoom call, were watching. This was not an intentional act on my part.”

Awkward.

Jeffrey Toobin Should Look In The Mirror

Toobin brings up the Zoom and then says he won’t get into the “grisly details.” We guess that’s for the better.

After all, his co-workers must live with said grisly details.

Jeffrey Toobin is an odd little guy. But he’s also a gasbag. You’d think someone who jerked off on a Zoom call would restrain from calling others an idiot.

Not Jeffrey.

Toobin appeared as CNN’s foremost legal analyst during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in 2021, during which he declared Rittenhouse a lucky boy. According to Toobin, Rittenhouse was lucky that it’s not “illegal to be an idiot.”

That’s right; Jeffrey Toobin, who masturbated in front of his co-workers on a video call, accuses Kyle Rittenhouse of being an idiot:

Jeffrey Toobin, who masturbated in front of his coworkers on a Zoom call, accuses Kyle Rittenhouse of being an idiot



pic.twitter.com/C22zUBtBCw — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 10, 2021

Again, good thing it is not illegal to be an idiot.

These days, Mr. Toobin is promoting an upcoming book called “Homegrown.” In it, Toobin focuses on “the rise of right-wing extremism.”

You can buy the Zoom call masturbator’s book today. Don’t worry. He did not touch the covers of most editions.