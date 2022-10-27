Former Clippers Guard Eric Bledsoe Arrested For Domestic Violence

Former Los Angeles Clippers guard Eric Bledsoe was arrested and charged Wednesday night with misdemeanor domestic violence after allegedly slapping his girlfriend. Authorities were called to Bledsoe’s residence in Lost Hills, Calif. at 11:13 p.m. regarding the altercation.

The 12-year veteran was arrested following an investigation by the Lost Hills sheriff station, according to TMZ Sports. Bledsoe was released on bond shortly after. His partner addressed the situation on Instagram, throwing jabs at the 32-year-old player and calling him a “monster.”

Eric Bledsoe was arrested for domestic violence on Wednesday, per TMZ pic.twitter.com/LXKznmfuZJ — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 27, 2022

“NO RELATIONSHIP LIKE THIS IS EVER WORTH STAYING IN,” her posts read, which have since been deleted. “Domestic violence is real! This wasn’t the first time but I sat here and stayed so it’s my fault!! ERIC BLEDSOE really is a monster.”

Bledsoe spent the 2021 season with the Clippers and recently signed with the Shanghai Sharks. He previously played for the Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans.

In his final season playing for the Clippers, Bledsoe averaged 9.9 points, 4.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 54 appearances.

