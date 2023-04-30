USF Running Back, Former Clemson Tiger Arrested On Felony Domestic Battery Charge By Strangulation

Videos by OutKick

USF running back Michel Dukes was arrested Saturday for felony domestic battery by strangulation. The former Clemson player was taken into custody and remained in jail Sunday afternoon.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged victim called 911 to report Dukes had physically assaulted them. During the investigation, police determined there was a verbal argument that led to Dukes strangling the victim.

USF Running Back Michel Dukes Was Arrested On Felony Battery Charge, Involving Strangulation. Courtesy of The Hillsbourough Sherriff’s Department.

Michel Dukes is indefinitely suspended by South Florida, while the legal process plays out. This is the first season for head coach Alex Golesh, after serving two years as the offensive coordinator for Josh Heupel at Tennessee.

“I applaud this victim for coming forward,” Sheriff Chad Chronister noted. “We do not tolerate domestic violence. There is never a reason or excuse for this type of behavior. Our Victim Advocates will ensure this individual gets connected with any and all resources.”

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrest records show that Michel Dukes bond was set at $2,000. Dukes remained in jail as of Sunday afternoon.

Michel Dukes Transferred To South Florida From Clemson

Michel Dukes was ranked as one of the 50 best running backs in the nation, committing to Clemson in 2019.

Dukes played in 10 games in his first year with the Tigers, but saw his playing time decrease over the following two seasons. He entered the transfer portal in October of 2021, landing at USF to finish his collegiate career.

In 2022, Dukes played in eleven games for the Bulls, finishing second on the team in rushing with five touchdowns. We will wait to see how the judicial process goes from here, but Dukes could likely have played his final game at USF if the alleged charges are true.