Former Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Arrested As Part Of Murder Investigation

A former Cincinnati Reds pitcher has been arrested in connection with a 2021 killing in California.

Dan Serafini was arrested in Nevada after a lengthy investigation into the homicide of Robert Gary Spohr and attempted murder of his wife, Wendy Wood.

The homicide took place in 2021 on the California side of Lake Tahoe, with Spohr dying from a single gunshot. Wood survived being shot in the head and was able to dial 911, undergoing treatment for a year before passing away.



Another suspect, Samantha Scott was also arrested separately in connection with the crime.

Placer’s County Sheriffs issued a statement on the arrest, saying “detectives have worked tirelessly over the course of the past two years, devoting countless hours of follow-up by detectives, along with the (District Attorney’s) Office. The information and evidence detectives gathered led them to identify Serafini and Scott as the suspects.”

CINCINNATI, OH – SEPTEMBER 11: Dan Serafini #50 of the Cincinnati Reds throws a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on September 11, 2003 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Serafini did have a connection to the Spohr family, having been previously married to Erin Spohr, the daughter of the murder victim,

He was drafted in 1992 and played in the major leagues until 2007 with seven different organizations. He appeared in 42 games in 1999 with the Chicago Cubs, eventually appearing on a television show where he said he’d lost $14 million in bad investments after his MLB career ended.

Investigators long believed that there had been planning involved in the murder, finding that the killer had waited inside the home for the couple to return home.

Serafini also pitched for team Italy in the 2009 World Baseball Classic after being suspended for 50 games for violating MLB’s performance enhancing drug policy.