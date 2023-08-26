Former Brewers Prospect Aaron Familia Dies From Heart Attack Crossing Southern Border

Videos by OutKick

Former Milwaukee Brewers infielder prospect Aaron Familia died from an apparent heart attack earlier this weekend while trying to cross the southern border into the United States.

News of Familia’s death came late last night after he apparently suffered a heart attack in Mexico. The Dominican Republican outlet El Diario Nuevo first reported the tragic news.

As of now, it’s unclear what Familia’s motive was to try and reenter the Untied States or where he was heading.

The 24-year-old last played for the Brewers in 2019 with their Arizona league affiliate team the Biloxi Shuckers. His best season was in 2017 when he hit .289 with five homers and 38 RBI in just 59 games for their Dominican Summer League team. Overall, he hit .242, 10 home runs and 72 RBI

The Brewers announced Familia’s passing in a statement late Friday night.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Aaron. Our condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” the team said.

Familia, a native of the Dominican Republic, played four seasons throughout the Brewers farm system. He eventually returned back to the DR before allegedly trying to reenter the United States earlier this weekend.