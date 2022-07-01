Former Baltimore Ravens LB, Jaylon Ferguson, Died Of Accidental Drug Overdose

Authorities have determined that former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, who passed away late last month, died as a result of drugs.

Per a Baltimore Sun report citing the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Ferguson died from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine. He was 26-years-old.

At the time of his death, Baltimore police quickly pointed out that there were no signs of foul play or trauma.

Bruce Goldfarb, a spokesman for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, said that Ferguson’s death has been ruled an accident and that the agency should have an autopsy report nearly completed within 90 days.

Upon learning of his death, the Ravens released a statement on June 22nd saying: “We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

Ferguson spent his entire three year career with Baltimore, who selected him in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

His family will hold a viewing and funeral service in Louisiana on Saturday.

 

