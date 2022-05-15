in Sports

Former Australian Cricketer Andrew Symonds Killed In Car Crash

updated

Former Australian cricketer and two-time World Cup winner Andrew Symonds was killed in a car crash at the age of 46, per numerous reports.

The Guardian reports that Australian cricket captain Mark Taylor said the Symonds, known as ‘Roy’, will be remembered as an entertainer who played the game with a carefree approach and disdain for rules and regulations.

Former Australian Cricketer Andrew Symonds Killed In Car Crash
An art student gives final touches to a painting of late Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds as a tribute in his memory in Mumbai on May 15, 2022.

The shocking news comes just over two months since the cricket world mourned the sudden passing of spin king Shane Warne and former Test wicket-keeper Rod Marsh, the outlet reported.

Queensland Police say they are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash, and numerous reports state emergency services attending the crash had tried to revive Symonds, but he died from his injuries — early information indicated the crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Check back with OutKick for updates.

Andrew SymondsCricketFeature post

Written by Megan Turner

Megan graduated from the University of Central Florida and writes and tweets about anything related to sports. She replies to comments she shouldn't reply to online and thinks the CFP Rankings are absolutely rigged. Follow her on Twitter at @Megnturner_ and Instagram at @Megnturner.

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here