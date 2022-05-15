Former Australian Cricketer Andrew Symonds Killed In Car Crash

Former Australian cricketer and two-time World Cup winner Andrew Symonds was killed in a car crash at the age of 46, per numerous reports.

The Guardian reports that Australian cricket captain Mark Taylor said the Symonds, known as ‘Roy’, will be remembered as an entertainer who played the game with a carefree approach and disdain for rules and regulations.

An art student gives final touches to a painting of late Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds as a tribute in his memory in Mumbai on May 15, 2022.

The shocking news comes just over two months since the cricket world mourned the sudden passing of spin king Shane Warne and former Test wicket-keeper Rod Marsh, the outlet reported.

Queensland Police say they are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash, and numerous reports state emergency services attending the crash had tried to revive Symonds, but he died from his injuries — early information indicated the crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.

