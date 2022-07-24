WR John Metchie III Will ‘Likely’ Miss Houston Texans Rookie Season After Cancer Diagnosis

Sometime real-life issues show themselves way more important than professional football and all its trappings and this is one such moment.

Houston Texans receiver. John Metchie III, the club’s second-round pick from Alabama, announced Sunday afternoon he has Acute Promyelocytic Leukmia and will “likely” miss the 2022 NFL season.

An update from John Metchie lll

Metchie III was picked No. 44 overall. He was drafted that high despite suffering an ACL injury in December of 2021.

Metchie III was reportedly progressing well from that knee injury and subsequent surgery and was expected to play as early as the first month of the season. Metchie III will continue to rehab the knee even as he gets treatment for APL.

Metchie III caught 96 passes for 1,142 yards and 8 TDs for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2021.

