Former Alabama Star Reuben Foster Signs With USFL In Effort To Restart Career

You know what they say: If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.

And then maybe just go to the USFL.

In an effort to show NFL teams he can still play, linebacker Reuben Foster will sign with the Pittsburgh Maulers, according to Ian Rapoport.

The Maulers have not yet announced the signing. But just a couple weeks ago, Foster asked his Twitter followers for some career advice.

Is it worth me fighting so hard to get back in the NFL I give the USFL a fair shot? Please advise? — Ferrari Foster 🏎💨 (@ferrarifoster) January 16, 2023

The tweet generated several positive responses, including one from Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.

“Best LB I’ve ever played against. Keep striving,” wrote Jacobs, who also played with Foster at the University of Alabama.

Linebacker Reuben Foster will reportedly sign with the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Reuben Foster once had a promising NFL career.

Foster was the Class 6A Lineman of the Year and an All-American at Auburn High School in 2012.

At Alabama, Foster started for the CFP National Championship team in 2015 and earned unanimous All-American recognition and the Butkus Award as the nation’s best linebacker in 2016.

The San Francisco 49ers drafted him in the first round (31st overall) of the 2017 draft. Foster made the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie team in 2017, despite the fact that he missed six games because of injuries.

Foster was arrested twice in 2018, and the NFL suspended him for violating its substance-abuse and personal-conduct policies. The 49ers waived him in November 2018 after another arrest on domestic violence charges.

Foster’s arrests included charges of second-degree possession of marijuana, felony domestic violence, forcefully attempting to prevent a victim from reporting a crime, possession of an assault weapon and first-degree domestic battery. All of these charges, except the weapon one, were eventually dismissed.

The then-Washington Redskins claimed Foster off waivers, but he suffered a torn ACL and LCL in his first practice with the team.

Although he hasn’t played in a professional football game since October 2018, Foster is out to prove he’s still got it.

Hopefully, he can stop the whole getting-arrested thing.