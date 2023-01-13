Former Alabama Running Back Ahmaad Galloway Found Dead At His Home In St. Louis

Former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Ahmaad Galloway, who was part of the program’s 1999 Southeastern Conference championship, was found dead at his home in St. Louis early this week, according to WVTM 13-TV in Birmingham.

Galloway, 42, was working as a teacher and coach at Compton-Drew Middle School in St. Louis.

Alabama RB Ahmaad Galloway in 2000. (Getty Images)

No foul play is suspected by Compton-Drew principal Susan Reid, who told the station it may likely be a medical issue. No cause of death has been reported. Police found Galloway dead after school officials had asked authorities to check on him.

Running Back Had His Best Season At Alabama In 2001

Galloway, a native of Millington, Tenn., gained 1,830 yards and scored 17 touchdowns in his career at Alabama from 1999-2002. He gained 881 yards on 174 carries with six touchdowns as a junior in 2001.

NICK SABAN AND ALABAMA FOOTBALL WILL BE BACK SOON

The Denver Broncos drafted Galloway in the seventh round of the 2003 NFL Draft, but he sat out his rookie year from a knee injury suffered in his senior season at Alabama. He played in NFL Europe in 2004 and ’05 before eventually getting into coaching in 2010.