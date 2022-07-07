Alabama 2020 Championship Rings Show Up On ‘Pawn Stars’

Former Alabama Crimson Tide running back, and current Texas Longhorn, Keilan Robinson is pawning his 2020 championship rings through the famed Pawn Stars shop (“Gold & Silver Pawn Shop”) located in Las Vegas.

The collection of championship memorabilia — including SEC, Rose Bowl and CFP championship hardware — was acquired by Gold & Silver for a hearty $40,000 price tag, a $13,000 cut from the original asking price of $53,000 by the vendor.

A man named John walked into the shop offering the memorabilia and claimed to have received them from a family member, with no direct tie to Robinson mentioned.

WATCH:

In his single season (2019) with the Tide, Robinson recorded 39 carries for 254 yards and two touchdowns. He opted out of the 2020 season as a COVID sit-out.

Robinson may be wiping himself clean of his time with the Tide with his lack of regard for where those rings end up.

College football fans will be treated to a powerhouses matchup between Texas and Alabama in Week 2 of the upcoming season.

Robinson said the following on facing his former team:

“Ain’t no chip on our shoulder,” Robinson admitted, “it might be a chip (because) it’s Texas, because you there’s a few people that might be trying to count us out, but knowing what I know, seeing what I see every day being here and being there, I know we can beat them boys. We just got to do what we got to do.”

Texas and Alabama will face off live from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin; set to air on FOX on September 12

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow along on Twitter:@AlejandroAveela