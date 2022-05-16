Alabama vs. Texas September Clash Will Be Broadcast On FOX From Austin

FOX has announced that they will be broadcasting the highly anticipated matchup between Alabama and Texas on September 10th. The game will feature Steve Sarkisian trying to defeat his former boss Nick Saban, as the two teams face off on the second weekend of the college football season.

Despite numerous other games taking place at neutral sites, the Longhorns and Tide’ will kickoff at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. The atmosphere for this matchup should be electric, with Bryce Young and Quinn Ewers battling it out on the field.

A kickoff time has not yet been announced for the game.

ALABAMA. TEXAS. ON FOX. Counting down the days until September 10 🐘🤘 pic.twitter.com/KiFhkWbdEN — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) May 16, 2022

Steve Sarkisian enters his second season as coach of the Longhorns, with the expectations that he can turn this program around. But, having to face Nick Saban and Bryce Young will be a tall task to overcome. The familiarity between these two coaches should make the buildup more intriguing, with Sarkisian winning a National Championship at Alabama during the 2020 season.

Texas returns Bijan Robinson at running back, while Xavier Worthy and transfer Isaiah Neyor should bring explosiveness at the wide receiver position. But Alabama has also added a few transfers of its own, with running back Jahmyr Gibbs and wide receiver Jermaine Burton. So, quarterback Quinn Ewers will have his work cut out for him on offense.

Either way, this game will be hyped as one of the best non-conference matchups of the season, so let’s hope it lives up to the expectations.