Democrat Governors Event Being Held In … You Guessed It, Florida

Videos by OutKick

For all of the DeathSantis talk, you’d assume that Democrats would hate the great state of Florida.

Au contraire, as this year’s Democratic Governors Association meeting will be held in Florida.

WNYC’s Jon Campbell reported on Friday that New York’s own Democratic governor, Kathy Hochul, will be in Florida all weekend to attend the event.

Gov. Hochul is heading to Florida tomorrow. The reason? A Democratic Governors Association event. — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellNY) February 25, 2022

The state and its Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, were lambasted throughout the pandemic for boasting one of the least-restricted COVID standards across the nation.

To make matters worse (for Dems), Florida’s economy and COVID rates were on par with some of the best numbers in the nation, without having to restrict his people to indoor masking and vaccine passports.

Ron DeSantis ardently stood against those restrictions, promising his people freedom in the midst of political deceit and medical misinformation from Dems, such as Hochul and her predecessor, former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Hochul joins the laundry list of lying liberals basking in the rays from the Sunshine State.

Contrary to her spite for Gov. DeSantis, NY Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez became one of the foremost figures to be shamelessly spotted in Florida when she escaped for a New Years’ bash — devoid of the COVID mandates that she endorsed back home.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela