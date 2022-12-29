Football, Lies (?) And Videotape: Kirby Smart Denies, Assistants Laugh Off Rumor That Georgia Filmed Ohio State Practice

ATLANTA – Georgia foogball coach Kirby Smart looked legitimately shocked at the question during the College Football Playoff semifinal Media Day Thursday at the College Football Hall of Fame.

“Do you have any reaction to the rumor that Georgia filmed an Ohio State practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?”

Smart paused to take it in.

“I have no idea what you’re talking about,” Smart told OutKick while sitting at a small table with just a few other reporters around. “I mean, that’s ludicrous to me.”

Freelance writer Jeff Snook wrote Thursday that, “Rumors are flying that Ohio State found a hidden camera aimed at their practices in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium during their closed practices. If true, this would not surprise me from Georgia coach Kirby Smart.”

No. 1 defending national champion Bulldogs (13-0) and No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) play in a CFP semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium here Saturday (8 p.m., ESPN).

Georgia co-defensive coordinator Mike Griffith would welcome any practice film of Ohio State. (Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“Somebody give them (Ohio State practice films) to me,” Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp joked of the suspected film at another table with two reporters. “I ain’t seen ’em.”

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken joined in the fun at another table.

“God, I hope that’s true. I hope we’ve been in their hotel,” said Monken. He then added, “I hope we’ve been in their practices. I hope we’re logged into their computers.”

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken laughed off allegations that Georgia has covertly filmed Ohio State practices. (Credit: Getty Images)

Then he qualified his comment.

“That’s a joke,” Monken said. “They’ve seen our game film. We’ve seen their game film. They know what we run. We know what they run.”